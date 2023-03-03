Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Short Interest Update

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 902,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NMRK. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 45,838 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 54,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 266,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 135,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 74,715 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Stock Up 2.5 %

NMRK stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 983,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,234. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.56 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.19%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.