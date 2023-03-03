Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Decreased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of Newmont worth $28,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.63. 2,120,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,040,195. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -407.40%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

