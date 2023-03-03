Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.40

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 5th.
Nick Scali Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.43.
Nick Scali Company Profile
