Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $28.69. 76,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 120,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

