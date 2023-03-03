NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NKT A/S stock opened at 43.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is 45.23. NKT A/S has a 52 week low of 43.66 and a 52 week high of 43.66.

NKT A/S develops, manufactures, and markets cables, accessories, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Solutions, Applications, Service & Accessories, and NKT Photonics segments. It offers high voltage cable solutions, including high voltage onshore and offshore AC and DC, city, and dynamic cables; medium voltage and universal cables; and low voltage building wires, flexible cables and conduits, control cables, 1 kV cables, and telecom energy cables.

