NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
NKT A/S Price Performance
NKT A/S stock opened at 43.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is 45.23. NKT A/S has a 52 week low of 43.66 and a 52 week high of 43.66.
NKT A/S Company Profile
