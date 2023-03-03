Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Nordic Semiconductor ASA alerts:

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

Nordic Semiconductor ASA engages in the design, sale, and delivery of integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories include personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The firm’s products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary, and Multiprotocol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.