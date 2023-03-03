Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.33, but opened at $19.93. Nordstrom shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 2,909,166 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.24.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

