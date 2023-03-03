Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.60 billion-$14.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.51 billion. Nordstrom also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80 to $2.20 EPS.
Nordstrom Stock Performance
Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.33. 8,221,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565,093. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $29.59.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nordstrom Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Nordstrom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
