Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.60 billion-$14.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.51 billion. Nordstrom also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80 to $2.20 EPS.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.33. 8,221,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565,093. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Nordstrom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

