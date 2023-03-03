Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) Trading Down 4.2%

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 87,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 76,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Northern Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition by 300.0% in the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Lights Acquisition

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

