Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Northern Technologies International to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Northern Technologies International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.78 million, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.