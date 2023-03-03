NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Trading 3% Higher

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Rating) shares traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 14,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 96,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold from C$0.35 to C$0.45 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Trading Up 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.47.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

