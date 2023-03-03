Northland Capmk Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vertex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

VTNR stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 39.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,025,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after buying an additional 2,827,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,833,000 after buying an additional 187,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 31.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after buying an additional 776,003 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth about $13,872,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,485 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $539,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,650,608 shares in the company, valued at $45,769,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

