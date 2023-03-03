Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NPI. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.80.

TSE NPI opened at C$32.77 on Monday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$32.33 and a 12 month high of C$47.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.37. The stock has a market cap of C$8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

