Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of NWN opened at $47.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 350,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $15,541,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth $13,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,586,000 after purchasing an additional 277,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after acquiring an additional 226,118 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

