NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 361,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

