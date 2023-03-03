Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $(0.45) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.34). Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.70 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,034,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

