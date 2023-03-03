Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $(0.45) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.34). Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.70 EPS.
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance
NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,034,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line
About Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.
