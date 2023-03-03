Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.36 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.36), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($11.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Novavax Price Performance

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $597.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.78. Novavax has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Novavax by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in Novavax by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 10,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Novavax

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

