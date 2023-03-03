Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.36 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.36), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($11.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Novavax Price Performance
Shares of NVAX stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $597.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.78. Novavax has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Novavax by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in Novavax by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 10,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
