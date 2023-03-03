Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $144.80

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $144.80 and last traded at $144.69, with a volume of 732185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.60.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.53 and a 200 day moving average of $120.77.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

