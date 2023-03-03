NSUR COIN (NSUR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98.60 Million

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. NSUR COIN has a market cap of $98.60 million and $20,845.93 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One NSUR COIN token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.72 or 0.00422653 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,402.44 or 0.28568589 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN was first traded on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

