Numis (LON:NUM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $213.32

Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.32 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 230.60 ($2.78). Numis shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.72), with a volume of 62,613 shares trading hands.

Numis Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £246.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,862.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 212.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41.

Numis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Numis’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. Numis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,666.67%.

Numis Company Profile

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment banking services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Ireland. The company offers investment banking services, including corporate broking, debt advisory, equity capital markets, growth capital solutions, IPOs, and mergers and acquisitions.

