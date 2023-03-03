Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.04) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.80) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Shares of NRIX opened at $9.03 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $426.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

