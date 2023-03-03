Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance

NVG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. 159,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,152. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

