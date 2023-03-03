Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NUW stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,672. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 126,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51,615 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth $384,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.