Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. 124,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,897. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $400,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

