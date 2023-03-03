Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JGH traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,717. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Global High Income Fund

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 6,682.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 88,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 64,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after buying an additional 349,587 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 279,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.