Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NIQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,508. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $15.70.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIQ. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,779,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,116 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.