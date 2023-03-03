Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. 17,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,922. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 403.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

