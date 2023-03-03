Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NMS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,523. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34.
About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
