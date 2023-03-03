Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NMS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,523. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.