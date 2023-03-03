Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. 75,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,185. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 168,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

