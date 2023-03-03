Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Down 23.2% in February

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the January 31st total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,470,308 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 85,730 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,850,000 after acquiring an additional 286,771 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,486,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,526 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 921,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 881,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 137,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE NUV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. 291,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,985. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

