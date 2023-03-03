Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Up 1.6 %
QQQX traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 27,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,151. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30.
About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
