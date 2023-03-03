Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

QQQX traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 27,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,151. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

