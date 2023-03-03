Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 3rd

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NXJ stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.30. 17,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,786. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

