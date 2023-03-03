Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NUO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,963. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 136,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 19,469 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

