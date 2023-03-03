Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

JPS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. 136,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,836. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $8.60.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in the business of enhancing portfolio value relative to the market for preferred securities by investing in securities and sectors that the fund’s sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

