Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance
JPS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. 136,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,836. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $8.60.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in the business of enhancing portfolio value relative to the market for preferred securities by investing in securities and sectors that the fund’s sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.