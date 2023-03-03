Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,645. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

