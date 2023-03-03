Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of JRS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 61,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,598. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $12.11.
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
