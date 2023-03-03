Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock remained flat at $4.87 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,039. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $5.82.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
