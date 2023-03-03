Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock remained flat at $4.87 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,039. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $5.82.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 66,461 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

