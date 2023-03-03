Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE BXMX traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,986. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 130,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.