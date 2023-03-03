Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on NVEI. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvei from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.93.
Nuvei Stock Performance
Shares of NVEI opened at $31.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.90. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $79.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei
About Nuvei
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvei (NVEI)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.