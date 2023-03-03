Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NVEI. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvei from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.93.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of NVEI opened at $31.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.90. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $79.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

About Nuvei

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuvei by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Nuvei by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

