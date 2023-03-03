NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises approximately 4.0% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in NVR were worth $106,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in NVR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in NVR by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth about $357,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total transaction of $10,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,443,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVR news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total transaction of $3,545,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total transaction of $10,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,443,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR stock traded up $17.86 on Friday, hitting $5,235.27. 3,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,192. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,988.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,536.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $89.09 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

