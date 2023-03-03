Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,061 ($12.80) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OCDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ocado Group to an underweight rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.03) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ocado Group to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($9.65) to GBX 560 ($6.76) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 830.20 ($10.02).

Ocado Group Price Performance

OCDO stock opened at GBX 526.60 ($6.35) on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,326 ($16.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,120.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 671.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 650.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

