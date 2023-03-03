Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Chardan Capital

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Chardan Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 250.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OCGN. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ocugen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ocugen from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

Shares of Ocugen stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $226.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 5.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ocugen by 108.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,153,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,789,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,131,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 8,751.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,202,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

