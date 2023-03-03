Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Stock Position Reduced by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,007 shares during the period. Ocwen Financial comprises 1.5% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.79% of Ocwen Financial worth $15,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 57,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 1,010.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 44,869 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE OCN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,776. The company has a market capitalization of $234.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.27. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a current ratio of 16.72.

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

