ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. ODP had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ODP updated its FY23 guidance to $4.50-$5.10 EPS.

ODP Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ODP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. 78,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,142. ODP has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in ODP by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,269,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,668,000 after buying an additional 87,174 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in ODP by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 683,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,340,000 after buying an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,647,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ODP by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 590,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 58,431 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ODP by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

