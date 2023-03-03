ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. ODP updated its FY23 guidance to $4.50-$5.10 EPS.

ODP Price Performance

Shares of ODP opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.83. ODP has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ODP by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ODP by 7.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ODP by 4.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ODP by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

