ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0-$8.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.34 billion.
ODP stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,641. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ODP has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $53.59.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.
The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.
