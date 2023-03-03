ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0-$8.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.34 billion.

ODP Stock Performance

ODP stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,641. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ODP has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $53.59.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

ODP Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ODP by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ODP by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

