Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $80.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Okta’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.11.

Okta Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of OKTA traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,338. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.69. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $1,574,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its holdings in Okta by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 47,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Okta by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

