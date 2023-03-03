Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74 to $0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.155 billion to $2.170 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.74-$0.79 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Okta to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA traded up $4.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.41. 6,558,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,191. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $176.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Okta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Okta by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Okta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

