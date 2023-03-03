Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded by TD Cowen to Outperform

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a sell rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,338. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.12. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $176.18.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,915 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Okta by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,857,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,072 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,200,000 after purchasing an additional 267,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,703,000 after purchasing an additional 70,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

