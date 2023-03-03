Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $130.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.08 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 34.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Olaplex updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Olaplex Stock Up 2.0 %

Olaplex stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.65. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at $18,806,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at $15,920,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at $10,847,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,806,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Olaplex

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLPX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Olaplex in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.