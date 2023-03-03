Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $130.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.08 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 34.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Olaplex updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Olaplex Stock Up 2.0 %
Olaplex stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.65. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at $18,806,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at $15,920,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at $10,847,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,806,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.
